Highlights of Big Air World Cup 2026

Xinhua) 09:57, December 01, 2025

Liu Mengting of China competes during the women's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Luca Harrington of New Zealand competes during the men's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Liu Mengting of China competes during the women's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Fukuda Mari of Japan competes during the women's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Kirsty Muir of Britain competes during the women's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Naomi Urness of Canada competes during the women's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Kirsty Muir of Britain competes during the women's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Kirsty Muir (C) of Britain, silver medalist Naomi Urness (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Liu Mengting of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Bronze medalist Liu Mengting of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Dylan Deschamps of Canada reacts during the men's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Troy Podmilsak of the United States competes during the men's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Kimata Ryoma of Japan reacts during the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Troy Podmilsak (C) of the United States, silver medalist Dylan Deschamps (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Luca Harrington of New Zealand pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's final of the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Iwabuchi Reira of Japan competes during the women's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Fukuda Mari of Japan competes during the women's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Iwabuchi Reira of Japan competes during the women's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Fukuda Mari (C) of Japan, silver medalist Iwabuchi Reira (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Onitsuka Miyabi of Japan pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Su Yiming of China competes during the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Ge Chunyu of China competes during the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Su Yiming of China reacts during the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Su Yiming of China competes during the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Xingji)

Gold medalist Su Yiming (center R) of China and silver medalist Ge Chunyu of China hug each other after the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Xingji)

Su Yiming of China celebrates during the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Xingji)

Gold medalist Su Yiming (C) of China, silver medalist Ge Chunyu (L) of China and bronze medalist Kimata Ryoma of Japan pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Su Yiming (R) of China and silver medalist Ge Chunyu of China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony for the men's final of the FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup 2026 at Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)