Laos launches first cassava starch export to China by full train

Xinhua) 09:08, December 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a container train carrying 1,000 tons of cassava starch bound for Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, departing from the Vientiane South Station on the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A container train carrying 1,000 tons of cassava starch departed from Vientiane South Station on the China-Laos Railway on Saturday, and is expected to arrive in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, in 80 hours, marking the first time that cassava starch from Laos has been exported to China via a full train consignment.

The 1,000 tons of cassava starch were produced by a local cassava starch processing factory in Laos.

The cargo was organized by China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd., the carrier of the China-Europe Railway Express, and provided customers with full-process logistics planning, container loading design, pickup and delivery, waybill preparation, information tracking and emergency response services.

The Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), which operates the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway, stated that since the railway opened, it has offered Lao agricultural exporters high-quality container resources and reliable transport capacity, ensuring the timely delivery of goods. To date, the company has handled more than 16 million tons of freight, including over 1.7 million tons of agricultural products exported to China.

Going forward, the LCRC will continue working closely with Chinese railway authorities to regularly operate freight trains carrying cassava starch and other agricultural products, providing a safe, efficient, and high-quality logistics channel for Lao agricultural exports.

Workers conduct container hoisting operations at the Vientiane South Station on the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows workers conducting container hoisting operations at the Vientiane South Station on the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Workers conduct container hoisting operations at the Vientiane South Station on the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

