Laos reaffirms commitment to one-China principle

Xinhua) 10:49, November 29, 2025

VIENTIANE, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Laos' Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday issued a statement, reaffirming its commitment to the one-China principle.

According to the statement, the ministry noted that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, and the 70th anniversary of Laos' accession to the United Nations.

The ministry emphasized that a core purpose of the United Nations is to uphold the post-World War II international order. On this occasion, Laos reaffirmed its longstanding position by firmly supporting UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, upholding the one-China principle, recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China, and opposing any interference in China's internal affairs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)