Lao president meets senior Chinese official

VIENTIANE, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao president, met here on Tuesday with Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Li, who led a CPC delegation on a visit to Laos, noted that China-Laos relations and the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future have further developed, yielding new achievements and tangible benefits for the two peoples.

China is ready to work with Laos to implement important consensus reached by leaders of both countries, strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, expand collaboration in the economy, trade, media, culture and tourism, and jointly build a high-standard, high-quality and high-level China-Laos community with a shared future, Li added.

Thongloun expressed Laos' willingness to strengthen exchanges with China on theories and experiences in party and state governance, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, better manage the China-Laos Railway to bring greater benefits to the two countries and peoples, and promote the sustained development of bilateral relations.

During the visit, Li also met with Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee and deputy prime minister of Laos, and held talks with Khamphanh Pheuyavong, a member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the LPRP Central Committee.

