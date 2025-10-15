Chinese vice president meets Lao vice president

Xinhua) 09:02, October 15, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday met with Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

Han said that the Chinese side has always viewed the China-Laos relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to work with Laos to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two parties and two countries.

Taking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity, China is ready to advance the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future with Laos and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Pany said that Laos is willing to deepen all-round cooperation with China to achieve greater progress in building a Laos-China community with a shared future.

