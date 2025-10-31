Documentary on China-Laos friendship screened in Laos

Xinhua) 21:35, October 31, 2025

VIENTIANE, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A screening of the documentary "Hands of Hope," a film highlighting the friendship between China and Laos, was held on Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane, attended by government officials from both countries and the film's creative team.

The film highlights the exchange and cooperation between China and Laos in hearing-impaired education. It tells the story of Sophaphone Heunglith, principal of a special education school in Laos, who established a private school for hearing-impaired children and cared for 25 students despite limited resources, a shortage of teachers, and lack of experience. With support from a Chinese enterprise, she traveled to China to learn from the country's expertise in the field.

Speaking at the event, Vanxay Tavinyan, former deputy chief of the Propaganda and Training Board of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, said that Chinese enterprises not only collaborate with Laos in economic development but also actively fulfill social responsibilities, using the cross-border language of film to strengthen mutual understanding and foster closer emotional ties between the peoples of the two countries.

In her speech, Li Xizhen, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Laos, said that the operation and development of Chinese enterprises in Laos represent a concrete example of China-Laos cooperation in improving livelihoods, allowing people to feel the tangible benefits of development.

In an interview with Xinhua, Sophaphone emphasized the importance of social inclusion, saying that people with disabilities cannot choose their birth, but as able-bodied individuals, we should ensure that every life enjoys equal rights and work together to promote social progress.

China's advanced experience in this area is worth learning from, she stressed.

