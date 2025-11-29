China General Chamber of Commerce in Laos marks 20 years of China-Laos cooperation

Xinhua) 10:35, November 29, 2025

VIENTIANE, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China General Chamber of Commerce in Laos celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Lao capital Vientiane, highlighting two decades of cooperation between Laos and China and outlining a vision for future collaboration.

The event was attended by Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong, President of the China General Chamber of Commerce in Laos Shen Xueqin, government officials, business representatives, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Saleumxay praised the chamber and Chinese enterprises for their contributions to Laos' socio-economic development. He affirmed that the Lao government welcomes continued investment from Chinese companies in sectors such as the green economy, clean energy, digital economy, agricultural product processing, tourism, and manufacturing, adding that Laos will continue to optimize its business environment and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of investors.

Fang praised the chamber's vital role in serving members, coordinating between the government and businesses, and advancing practical China-Laos cooperation.

She noted that the recently concluded Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted recommendations for formulating the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for economic and social development. During this period, China will continue promoting Chinese modernization, expanding high-level opening-up, and deepening high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, creating new opportunities for countries, including Laos.

She encouraged the chamber to guide enterprises to seize opportunities, operate legally and responsibly, and fulfill social responsibilities, assuring that the Chinese embassy will continue supporting Chinese-funded enterprises in Laos.

In his speech, Shen highlighted the chamber's two decades of dedication to "serving members, promoting cooperation, and seeking common development," while reflecting on the evolution of China-Laos relations from a good-neighborly friendship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He cited data underscoring the depth of bilateral cooperation. The Lao government has approved 927 Chinese-funded projects, totaling more than 18 billion U.S. dollars, making China the top foreign investor in Laos. From January to September 2025, China-Laos trade reached 6.968 billion dollars, up 14.7 percent year-on-year. Over the past five years, Chinese enterprises have invested over 5 million dollars in social welfare initiatives in Laos, built more than 30 schools, and conducted over 400 vocational training programs.

The event premiered a documentary highlighting Chinese enterprises' contributions to economic growth, social welfare, and environmental protection. The chamber also released a report that summarizes the long-term actions of Chinese enterprises in fulfilling their social responsibilities and promoting green development over the past 20 years in Laos.

The event also marked the launch of a bilingual Chinese-English textbook that systematically highlights the technological achievements of Chinese-funded enterprises, including chamber member companies, in areas such as artificial intelligence, 5G communications, and aerospace engineering. It also features successful cases of Chinese enterprises in Laos, aiming to give young Lao students a deeper understanding of contemporary China.

In addition, the signing ceremony for the "Self-Discipline Convention of Member Enterprises of the China General Chamber of Commerce in Laos" was also held at the event.

The China General Chamber of Commerce in Laos is a foreign chamber of commerce officially approved by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs in November 2005. To date, the chamber's membership has grown from a few dozen companies to over 100, with 25 branch chambers spanning key sectors including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, fintech, and cultural tourism.

