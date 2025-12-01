We Are China

Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:28, December 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows people having fun at a wetland park in Bozhou District of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2025. (Photo by Li Renjun/Xinhua)

People take photos on an escalator among ginkgo trees in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 30, 2025. (Photo by Zhuang Yingchang/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a flock of birds foraging in a wetland in Eryuan County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 30, 2025. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 30, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a flock of birds foraging in a wetland in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 30, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A flock of birds rest at a wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 30, 2025. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2025 shows a view of the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

