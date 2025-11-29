China urges U.S. to remove illegal, unilateral sanctions on Venezuela

Xinhua) 10:28, November 29, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China calls on the United States to lift its illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed on Venezuela and do more to facilitate peace, stability and development in Latin America and the Caribbean region, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily press briefing on Friday.

According to reports, the United States on Nov. 24 formally designated Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, levelling sanctions on the group, which it claimed includes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking officials. The Venezuelan side said in a statement that it opposed such a move, calling it a ridiculous lie aimed at illegally meddling in Venezuela's internal affairs.

"China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the United Nations Security Council, and opposes external forces interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs under any pretext," Mao said in response to a related query.

