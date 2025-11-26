Tonga's king lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:49, November 26, 2025

King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)