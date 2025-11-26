Home>>
Tonga's king lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:49, November 26, 2025
King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
- 27th Harbin Ice-Snow World to officially begin construction in NE China
- Promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands opens in Dali, China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China's top legislator meets Tonga's king
- China-aided Tonga stadium opens for 53rd PIF leaders meeting
- Tongan leaders reiterate adherence to one-China principle
- Senior Chinese diplomat meets politicians from Pacific Islands
- Sovereign states have the right to choose how they get along with other countries: King of Tonga responds to China-Tonga cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.