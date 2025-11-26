China's top legislator meets Tonga's king
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga in Beijing on Wednesday.
Zhao said China is ready to work with Tonga to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other on issues concerning core interests, advance high-quality mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-Tonga relations.
China's NPC is ready to enhance multi-level and multi-sector exchanges and interactions with the parliament of Tonga, providing legal safeguards for practical cooperation between the two countries, Zhao added.
Noting the close and solid friendly relations between Tonga and China, King Tupou VI said Tonga firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China across various fields, enhance exchanges between legislative bodies, and continuously expand the Tonga-China comprehensive strategic partnership.
Photos
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
- 27th Harbin Ice-Snow World to officially begin construction in NE China
- Promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands opens in Dali, China's Yunnan
- First batch of wintering black-headed gulls arrive at Lugu Lake in Yunnan
Related Stories
- China-aided Tonga stadium opens for 53rd PIF leaders meeting
- Tongan leaders reiterate adherence to one-China principle
- Senior Chinese diplomat meets politicians from Pacific Islands
- Sovereign states have the right to choose how they get along with other countries: King of Tonga responds to China-Tonga cooperation
- China to deliver new batch of aid to Tonga
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.