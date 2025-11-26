Bridging cultures: A global showcase of art, music and traditions at CIIE

A Chinese woman plays the guzheng, a traditional musical instrument, during the 8th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily/Michael Oduro)

The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in east China’s Shanghai on Nov. 10, 2025. The six-day event attracted 4,108 companies from 138 countries and regions, featuring 461 new products, technologies and services, and recording $83.49 billion in one-year intended deals.

While the CIIE serves as an important platform for trade, it has also become a vibrant celebration of global diversity, where music, dance and art bring countries closer together. Amid booths showcasing products, technological innovations and services, the spirit of cultural exchange remained strong.

Expo attendees were treated to the sights and sounds of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Pacific, and beyond, as performers brought their cultures to life for an international audience.

The rhythmic beats of traditional African drums echoed across the Expo hall as dancers from Rwanda, Uganda and Togo moved with energetic precision, with their brightly colored costumes shimmering under the lights. In the next pavilion, a group of Chinese singers captivated visitors with folk songs, their voices blending in harmony with a contemporary flair. Meanwhile, Arabian exhibitors dressed in traditional white apparel entertained the crowd with Arabic chants accompanied by classical instruments.

Exhibitors from countries including Indonesia, Rwanda and Papua New Guinea drew strong audience interest with vibrant displays of their cultural costumes, attracting visitors eager to stop by for photos.

These cultural displays are more than entertainment—they act as cultural diplomacy, expressing national pride and fostering deeper cultural understanding among nations. As countries shared their art on the same stage, the CIIE became a space of cultural warmth and human connection. Together, these moments reflected a collective commitment to creating a community with a shared future for humanity, where global traditions meet, interact, and inspire.

Young women from Rwanda make an appearance in traditional attire, showcasing the country's culture and products during the 8th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily/Michael Oduro)

Exhibitors from Indonesia showcase the country's culture through traditional dress during the 8th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily/Michael Oduro)

A Nigerian exhibitor poses with Chinese attendees at the Nigeria booth, where visitors try on traditional Nigerian clothing and capture the moment with photos during the 8th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily/Michael Oduro)

Dancers from Uganda entertain Expo attendees with traditional dance and music during the 8th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily/Michael Oduro)

A Venezuelan group of musicians entertains attendees during the 8th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily/Michael Oduro)

A Togolese exhibitor dances to traditional Togolese music alongside two Chinese counterparts during the 8th China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 7, 2025. (People's Daily/Michael Oduro)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)