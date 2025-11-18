Tangible, groundbreaking progress seen at import expo

08:44, November 18, 2025 By Wang Keju ( China Daily

Visitors walk past a themed-decoration of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in East China's Shanghai, Nov 5, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Walking through the sprawling exhibition halls of the eighth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, I feel the air is thick with more than just negotiation and dealmaking.

It's charged with tangible, groundbreaking progress, for instance, a photon-counting CT scanner that slashes the radiation doses by 90 percent, AI-powered hearing aids heralding a new era for auditory health, and the world's first vertical takeoff and landing "air taxi" poised for launch.

These aren't mere concepts in a brochure; they are physical realities, showcased and ready for the world. For me, this is the core of CIIE's magic — it's where the global future of technology and trade lands, quite literally, on China's doorstep.

Exhibitors from around the globe now approach the CIIE not merely to sell goods, but to present their entire brand — their innovation ecosystems, their investment potential, and their vision — to a captivated Chinese and global audience.

For many smaller businesses in particular, navigating the vast, complex Chinese market alone is a daunting challenge. The CIIE acts as a powerful aggregator, turning this challenge into a manageable pathway.

I saw this firsthand at the Malaysia Pavilion. Instead of individual companies scattering their efforts, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation transplanted its own Malaysia International Halal Showcase into the CIIE.

Nearly 200 exhibitors were present, leveraging the expo's concentrated gathering of Chinese and global buyers, distributors, and media. Their own "mini-expo" within the CIIE is a masterstroke in efficiency, offering a high-impact, low-risk testing ground.

The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia Deputy President Looi Hei Tyng told me about how new mechanisms like cross-border e-commerce platforms at the CIIE provide lighter and more flexible channels for small businesses.

"These innovations are transformative," he said. "They allow smaller businesses to step into the China market, test the waters, and explore partnerships without the traditional heavy lifting and complex Customs procedures."

This model of collective empowerment is equally attractive to established economic players like Singapore. The Singapore Business Federation, an eighth-time participant, brought a 500-executives-strong delegation. Soo Wei-Chieh, executive director of the federation, described the CIIE as a "fertile ground" for collaboration.

The value, however, goes far beyond streamlined market entry. The real magic happens in the deeper, ecological linkages that the CIIE fosters. A product's China debut here is just the beginning. Its appearance can trigger a cascade of localization efforts — from logistics and warehousing to distribution and marketing.

The service trade zone is the nerve center for this next phase. Companies like Standard Chartered Bank, an eight-year CIIE veteran, are no longer just financial service providers; they are enablers of scale.

The bank offers solutions designed to swiftly channel funding from a product's showcase debut to its localized production and distribution, managing everything from trade finance to exchange rate risks. They are the vital link that helps turn an exhibit into a mainstream commodity.

The CIIE has the capability of bringing down the barriers, not just between buyer and seller, but between a product and its potential ecosystem, and between a company's current identity and its future brand. It's where the world comes to connect, not just for a deal, but for a shared future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)