Zambian official hails CIIE's growing role as premier global trade platform

Xinhua) 10:34, November 14, 2025

LUSAKA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The impressive turnout of participants at the recently concluded eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) underscores the event's growing influence as a premier global trade platform, a Zambian official has said.

Henry Kapata, director spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and Media, said in a statement on Wednesday that the 2025 CIIE, held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, has provided a vital platform for countries to showcase their investment potential and explore new trade opportunities.

"The expo's focus on showcasing products, technologies, and investment opportunities provides a unique avenue for countries like Zambia to engage with the vast Chinese market and explore new areas of economic collaboration," Kapata said.

Kapata, who was part of the Zambian delegation to the expo, noted that the CIIE serves as a significant global trade and investment platform initiated by the Chinese government to promote trade liberalization, economic globalization, and mutual development, which reflects China's commitment to fostering international cooperation.

The Zambian delegation sought to highlight the country's abundant resource endowments and vast investment potential across key sectors at the expo, aiming to attract foreign investment and promote economic diversification, according to Kapata.

He added that the delegation also used the platform to connect Zambia's small- and medium-scale miners with international markets and advanced technologies, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and contribution to the national economy.

