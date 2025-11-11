8th CIIE concludes in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:05, November 11, 2025

Volunteers pose for selfies at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Volunteers dance at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Foreign exhibitors pose for photos at the China Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Volunteers pose for selfies at the media center of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

This photo shows the exhibition area of Intelligent Industry and Information Technology during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

People walk at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People visit the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A volunteer shows collected badges at the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People pose for a group photo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Volunteers work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

Volunteers and media workers pose for photos at the media center of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Volunteers pose for a group photo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

A staff member poses for a photo with a robot displayed at the media center of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2025 shows Jinbao, the mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth CIIE, in east China's Shanghai. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor takes a selfie at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

