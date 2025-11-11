Sharing, inclusivity shown at import expo inject certainty into global future

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- As the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) closed its doors on Monday, the hustle and bustle of the exhibition halls came to a halt. Yet China, the world's second-largest importer, remains committed to sharing and inclusivity.

"The CIIE has demonstrated the thriving vitality of China's economy, which is injecting certainty and positive energy into the world," said Wu Zhengping, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau.

Foreign exhibitors pose for photos at the China Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

REMARKABLE NUMBERS

This year's import expo recorded 83.49 billion U.S. dollars in one-year intended deals -- up 4.4 percent from the previous edition and hitting a new high, according to the CIIE Bureau.

The expo's business exhibition covered an area of over 367,000 square meters, attracting 4,108 enterprises from 138 countries and regions -- breaking records for both scale and number of participants.

Among participants were 290 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, and 180 enterprises have participated in all eight expos since the inaugural CIIE, said Wu.

The six-day event featured 461 new products, technologies and services, including 201 global debuts, 65 Asian premieres and 195 China launches, spanning industries such as biomedicine, technical equipment, and green and low-carbon technology.

The eighth CIIE arranged 43 trade delegations and over 700 sub-delegations, with registered attendees exceeding 460,000, a 7 percent year-on-year increase.

China has been the world's second-largest import market for 16 consecutive years, with its goods and services imports during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) set to top 15 trillion U.S. dollars, according to Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping.

Meanwhile, its overall tariff level has dropped to 7.3 percent. Currently, only 29 items remain on China's negative list for foreign investment, and none are in the manufacturing sector.

Launched in 2018 as the world's first national-level expo dedicated to imports, the CIIE was designed to expand China's opening up and turn its vast market into a shared opportunity for the world. Preparations for the ninth CIIE are now in full swing, with over 80,000 square meters of its designated business exhibition space already booked.

An exhibitor (1st L) promotes Ceylon black tea at the Sri Lanka Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

SHARED PROSPERITY

China's expanding and accessible consumer market, which was showcased at the CIIE, is turning global trade opportunities into shared prosperity for nations around the world.

Since its first edition, it has offered free standard booths to the world's least developed countries (LDCs).

Highlighting China's commitment to inclusive trade, this year's expo for the first time included a dedicated exhibition area for products from the LDCs, as well as expanded booths for African and Asian exhibitors, aiming to help enterprises and products from the LDCs and African countries fully leverage China's zero-tariff policies and tap into the vast Chinese market.

Over 160 companies from 37 LDCs participated, and the number of African enterprises surged 80 percent from last year.

Visitors view Tesla's Cybercab, which made its Asia-Pacific debut during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

To better support exhibitors, the expo offered tax incentives for retained products, logistics subsidies, green customs clearance services and cross-border e-commerce training, creating a complete chain from exhibition to sustainable trade.

For many, the CIIE has become a cultural bridge. Iranian beauty brand Perspolisa has expanded its sales in China from thousands to over 1 million bottles since 2019. "The expo connects our heritage products, ranging from rose skincare to saffron and turquoise crafts, to the world," said Elaheh Fazel, Perspolisa brand ambassador.

Now in its eighth year, the CIIE has brought tangible benefits to enterprises in the Global South. Over its previous seven editions, the expo generated intended deals worth 4.18 billion U.S. dollars for LDCs and 5.14 billion dollars for landlocked developing countries.

Beyond the CIIE platform, these small exporters benefit from greater access to international trade networks thanks to China's policy of zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines for the LDCs and African nations that have diplomatic ties with China.

China is now the main export destination for nearly 80 countries, with its free trade partners increasing to 30.

"China's new zero-tariff policy for African agricultural products comes at a timely moment," Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at South Africa's Standard Bank, told Xinhua. "That is not only welcome, but also farsighted on the part of China."

China has become "the most important partner for investment and trade with developing countries and the Global South," said Gerd Muller, director general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

The UN "appreciates China's consistent commitment to multilateralism, which is today more important than ever," he said, noting that amid a turbulent global trade environment, China's trade policy offers developing countries great market opportunities.

Two humanoid robots perform a session of fighting at robotics company Unitree's booth during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

PULSE OF THE FUTURE

Across the vast CIIE exhibition halls, cutting-edge products glinted under bright lights and teams of engineers and marketers demonstrated the latest innovations. From self-driving taxis to humanoid robots, these forward-looking technologies have moved from laboratories into real-world applications, heralding the arrival of the future.

The CIIE has long served as a global showcase for latest innovations. Over the past years, a string of regional and global debuts has turned the expo into a grand stage for cutting-edge ideas.

For many executives of multinational corporations, the CIIE has become an annual rendezvous. They not only discover products and strategies that resonate with Chinese consumer preferences and cultural nuances, but also catch a firsthand glimpse of China's rapidly evolving market.

Brendy Lange, president of Dow Performance Materials &Coatings, called the CIIE "one of the most exciting events" he has ever participated in. Dow is a full-time expo participant, and Lange was at the CIIE in person for the second time this year.

"What's exciting is that the market opportunities in China are becoming clearer," Lange said in an interview with Xinhua. "As the country transitions toward high-quality development, it requires more innovative and higher-performing materials, and that's what we're showcasing."

"We see an ecosystem where there's a high interest from customers and governments in innovation," Lange added. "That's really positive for Dow, and it's going to continue creating opportunities."

The recommendations of China's top leadership for formulating the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) call for accelerating innovation in digital and intelligent technologies, making breakthroughs in basic theories and core technologies, and ensuring more efficient supply of computing power, algorithms and data.

This photo shows the exhibition area of Intelligent Industry and Information Technology during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Foreign companies are racing to introduce their innovative technologies into China, aiming to capitalize on the vast opportunities arising from the country's transformation.

Danish industrial giant Danfoss, for example, expanded its manufacturing base in Zhejiang Province this September to meet surging demand for green technologies. At this year's CIIE, the company signed strategic cooperation agreements with multiple Chinese partners to deepen collaboration in smart logistics, intelligent heating, water treatment and other sectors.

"China's data center, shipbuilding and building-retrofit sectors have flourished in recent years, providing a powerful growth engine for our business," said Xu Yang, president of Danfoss China.

"We see China as our second home market, which means that our commitment and confidence in China remain unwavering, rain or shine," Xu added.

