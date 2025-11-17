China shares development opportunities with the world through CIIE

People's Daily) 14:04, November 17, 2025

Chinese and foreign merchants negotiate with each other at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov. 7, 2025. (Photo/Tang Ke)

The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai on Nov. 10, 2025, having recorded $83.49 billion in one-year intended deals -- up 4.4 percent from the previous edition and hitting a new high.

As the world's second-largest consumption and import market, China is the only developing country to host a national-level import-themed expo. The consistent expansion of the CIIE reflects China's commitment to opening its market to the world, reinforcing its role as a vital engine of global growth.

This year's CIIE attracted a record number of exhibitors, underscoring the appeal and dynamism of China's super-sized market. The enthusiasm among exhibitors and buyers translated into robust deal-making and record transaction values.

At the booth of a French company, a smart humanoid robot capable of precision force control, which is able to detect a single strand of hair and lift 30 kilograms with ease, drew significant attention. "It's our first time at the CIIE, and the outcomes have been highly rewarding," said Li Shuangqi, general manager of the company.

"Over the past few days, we've engaged in productive discussions with a range of upstream and downstream partners, from core component suppliers to end-use clients. We also arranged reciprocal visits with neighboring exhibitors specializing in bionic sensors and gearbox manufacturing," said Li.

The strength of the Chinese market lies not only in its size but also in its comprehensive industrial ecosystem and robust innovation capacity.

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2025 shows crowds of visitors at the Technology Equipment exhibition area of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo/Weng Qiyu)

"Our products are now deeply integrated into China's industrial chain," said Henry Wu, managing director of the APAC region at the Sherwin-Williams Company. "China provides a well-developed industrial support system, abundant talent resources, and an open, inclusive business environment, creating a uniquely collaborative ecosystem."

"We remain very confident in the Chinese market," said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon Athletica Inc, a Canadian maker of sports leggings and tops. "With rising health awareness and growing demand for athletic wear, the Chinese market has become a key driver of our business growth."

According to the World Openness Report 2025 released during the expo, China's openness index grew 0.5 percent year on year in 2024, ranking 38th among 129 economies. With its inclusive and vibrant super-sized market, China continues to contribute significantly to global economic stability and growth.

Trade serves as a powerful catalyst for connectivity and shared prosperity. More Chinese and international enterprises are leveraging the CIIE platform to enhance brand visibility and accelerate expansion.

"The CIIE has opened a broader market access for us," said Claudia, a Togolese exhibitor who secured distribution partnerships for her moringa seed oil products. She expressed hope to bring more African goods to China in the future.

This year, 163 companies from least developed countries (LDCs) took part in the CIIE, a 23.5 percent increase year on year. The African products section expanded, and the number of African exhibitors grew by 80 percent. According to Elia George Kaiyamo, the Namibian ambassador to China, the CIIE not only links developed nations but also reflects the aspirations of the Global South for growth and opportunity. By boarding the "CIIE express," more developing countries are gaining access to the fast track of development, he added.

A case in point is Theland, a New Zealand dairy brand, which has benefited from China's streamlined customs procedures. "Thanks to an 'inspection-and-release' customs policy launched by multiple authorities, customs clearance can now take as little as 72 hours," said Yan Zhijun, marketing director for the Asia-Pacific region at New Zealand dairy brand Theland. "'CIIE speed' and 'CIIE innovation' have greatly strengthened our confidence in future development."

The success of Theland reflects China's continued efforts to enhance institutional opening up. To date, China has signed 23 free trade agreements with 30 nations and regions. "From the business environment to market opportunities, we've witnessed China's steady progress and open stance, which makes it a fertile ground for global enterprises," said Hu Zhicheng, marketing manager at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.

A model of LEAP-1C engine is exhibited for the first time in China at the exhibition booth of General Electric at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo/Tang Ke)

More than 80 supporting events, including trade negotiations and investment promotion sessions, were held during this year's CIIE, generating a range of cooperative outcomes. The expo reaffirms China's strategy of promoting high-level opening up to deepen reform and advance high-quality development, injecting greater stability and certainty into the world economy.

For the first time, a Central State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Buyers' Corridor was introduced, featuring 14 centrally administered SOEs. Nearly 100 central SOEs sent more than 20,000 buyers, organized into 58 professional negotiation teams, further underscoring how China's development needs are increasingly aligning with global cooperation opportunities.

The Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area at the 8th CIIE was bustling with visitors exploring cutting-edge innovations. "This marks our eighth consecutive year at the CIIE," said Ma Xiaoyi, general manager of public affairs at Dian Diagnostics Group. "The platform has enabled us to strengthen long-term technological partnerships and explore new avenues to engage with global innovation resources."

As China advances along its path of modernization, it remains committed to deepening reform through high-level opening up and sharing development opportunities with the world, injecting greater stability and constructive momentum into the global economy.

