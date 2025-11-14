Letter from China: Losing weight, gaining insights at China import expo

November 14, 2025 By You Zhixin (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- After unfolding amid the sweet scent of November's osmanthus, the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) has just concluded at the four-leaf-clover-shaped National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Covering the world's only national-level exhibition focused on imports is always a physical challenge, as the venue is so vast that simply shuttling between interview spots felt like a full-scale workout, typically helping me shed about two kg.

If you have no idea of the scale of the CIIE, picture this. A single exhibition hall here is equivalent to four standard soccer fields laid end to end. The 8th edition CIIE, the largest to date, attracted participants from 155 countries, regions and international organizations, with over 4,100 overseas exhibitors and a total exhibition area of more than 430,000 square meters, roughly the size of 60 soccer fields.

First-time reporters can easily get lost. As a CIIE regular, I no longer struggle with navigation, but by the end of each day, my legs ache from walking 20,000 to 30,000 steps.

Yet, these steps are the very currency of discovery at the CIIE. Here, I tried coffee from Timor-Leste, one of the world's least-developed countries, and witnessed its journey from a small complimentary booth to a dedicated, branded space.

I also met with Owen Messick, president of doTERRA China, who started with a 9-square-meter booth at the first CIIE and secured orders worth 380 million yuan (about 53.62 million U.S. dollars). This year, their exhibition area expanded to 300 square meters, and they have established their first overseas R&D center in Shanghai.

People often talk about the "seven-year itch," but as an experienced journalist who has covered all eight editions, I find this event only grows more compelling. Each CIIE serves as a clear window into the latest trends shaping China's economic transformation.

This year, I noticed "weight management" had emerged as a buzzword across multiple exhibition areas.

Boston Scientific, a U.S.-based medical technology company, unveiled a weight-loss device in China, an intragastric balloon roughly the size of a pomelo. The device occupies partial stomach volume to reduce patients' food intake, thereby supporting scientifically-managed weight loss.

Compared to traditional gastrectomy procedures, the product carries significantly lower risks and requires a substantially shorter recovery period. Although not yet commercially available, it has already garnered considerable interest from medical professionals.

Last week, in an interview with Christine Zhou, SVP and president of Region China of Novo Nordisk, she emphasized her perspective as a former physician: "Obesity is not merely a matter of appearance but a significant health challenge. It is a chronic disease and a risk factor for over 200 other chronic conditions."

"We are glad to see the Chinese government's sustained focus on public health. Beyond our participation in CIIE, we are actively engaging in the three-year 'Weight Management Year' initiative to support the Healthy China 2030 goals," she said.

At the Consumer Goods exhibition area, several brands have also featured "weight management" as their central theme, addressing increasingly diverse consumer needs.

Alongside "weight management," both the "silver economy" and the "pet economy" have emerged as key media topics this year. These trends reflect the ongoing evolution of China's consumer market and signal broader shifts within the country's economic transformation.

A clear pattern is visible throughout the CIIE pavilions. Multinational giants have evolved from first-time exhibitors to repeat participants and even permanent fixtures, while small and medium-sized enterprises, having experienced the expo's tangible benefits, continue to expand their booth space. From my observation, their sustained engagement serves as a clear vote of confidence in China's vibrant and promising market.

A key plenum of the Communist Party of China in October adopted the recommendations for formulating the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development. A closer analysis reveals that virtually every policy outlined carries tangible opportunities for businesses to capitalize on.

A seasoned investment official who has long worked with foreign enterprises noted that to help senior executives of international companies better grasp the advantages of the Shanghai and broader Chinese market, he often illustrates them through three keywords all starting with the letter "P."

"The first is 'Possibility.' China's comprehensive supply chains and innovation capabilities enable rapid translation of ideas into products and services," the official explained.

"The second is 'Predictability.' Through the scientifically formulated and consistently implemented Five-Year Plans, companies can identify concrete opportunities," he said, adding that the third one is "Pro-Business Governance," where a continually improving business environment gives companies a strong sense of stability.

"By participating in the CIIE year after year, we have built trust and deep market knowledge, evolving from an exhibitor into a real partner in China's health industry," said Yang Lan, senior director of public affairs of Herbalife China.

"As we look to the future, against the backdrop of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and its high-standard opening up policy, we have full confidence in the immense potential of the Chinese market," Yang added.

In my view, those who seize the opportunities and explore the potential of the Chinese market will hold the key to further growth and secure their place in China's next golden era of development.

