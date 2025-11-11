Commentary: Shanghai import expo showcases growing appeal of vibrant Chinese market

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. The 8th CIIE concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) has once again highlighted the increasing appeal of the vast Chinese market, and underscored the consensus and action of companies worldwide to pursue shared growth through collaboration and innovation.

The expo, which took place in east China's Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, saw participation numbers, exhibition space and transaction value all reaching new highs, confirming its massive scale and impact. CIIE 2025 attracted 4,108 companies from developed, developing and the least-developed countries, serving as a clear example of China's commitment to promoting inclusive globalization that benefits all. Intended transaction value this year reached 83.49 billion U.S. dollars -- an increase of 4.4 percent compared with the 2024 expo.

The size and success of this event combined to serve as a powerful testament to how China's vast market is tangibly translating into shared global opportunities and underlines China's steadfast commitment to opening up and the pursuit of mutual benefit.

Notably, the exhibition area occupied by American enterprises at the CIIE has remained the largest for seven consecutive years. The number of participating enterprises from Belt and Road partner countries and the least-developed countries at CIIE 2025, meanwhile, increased by 23.1 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively, year on year.

As a key platform for China's quest to advance high-standard opening up, the CIIE has illustrated efficient transformation of market scale into concrete opportunities of cooperation, innovation and growth -- and has become an important international public good enjoying increasing popularity.

Over the years, China has adopted a raft of major policies to expand opening up, including the inception of the CIIE back in 2018, the establishment of 22 free trade zones nationwide, construction of its flagship Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) and the shortening of its negative list for foreign investors. After five years of efforts, the Hainan FTP will launch special customs operations next month, which will be another milestone event in the country's high-standard opening up. It signals that China will open its doors even wider during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period.

Openness and cooperation are the golden keys to development and prosperity. Participating enterprises at the CIIE from around the world have cast their vote of confidence in both China's opening up and the Chinese market -- via their actions. These enterprises are more convinced than ever that investing in China is investing in the future and that partnering with China will deliver more opportunities.

With the world economy slowing down and international friction on the rise, the CIIE constitutes a strong counterpoint to the headwinds created by unilateralism and protectionism. It is proving a rebuttal to those who still indulge in the rehashing of gloomy narratives regarding China's economy.

China reported stable consumer price growth and a further narrowed decline in producer prices in October, as warming consumer sentiment and increasing domestic demand continued to drive economic growth, official data revealed on Sunday.

China will expand high-standard opening up and create new horizons for mutually beneficial cooperation. As the world's second-largest economy pursues high-quality development, "China Opportunity 2.0" is set to inject valuable certainty into the global economy and deliver more dividends in the pursuit of shared, inclusive development.

