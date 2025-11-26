Chinese piano virtuoso Lang Lang captivates audience at Egypt's pyramids concert

November 26, 2025

Chinese pianist Lang Lang performs during the Pyramids Echo (TPE) festival at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- World-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang opened the first edition of the Pyramids Echo (TPE) festival in Egypt on Monday evening with a spellbinding performance at the Giza Plateau, marking a striking fusion of global classical artistry and the timeless grandeur of the pyramids, a breathtaking backdrop to the open-air theater.

Lang opened the evening with an intimate solo show, performing expressive works by classical masters including France's Claude Debussy, Hungary's Franz Liszt, and Poland's Frederic Chopin, showcasing his clarity of technique and emotional depth.

He then offered a delicate rendition of the Chinese folk classic Jasmine Flower and a reimagined piano arrangement of a beloved melody by Egypt's Sayed Darwish, drawing warm applause from the audience.

Speaking to Xinhua, Lang said the night felt like "a dream," adding that it was deeply meaningful to open the festival at such a historic site. "Performing beside the pyramids has always been a dream for me, and I am very grateful to everyone who helped make this concert possible," he said.

Reflecting on cultural exchange, he said music plays a powerful role in bringing people together. "The audience responded most warmly to Jasmine Flower and Song at Nile River's Bank, which I specially rearranged for this concert," he noted. "These pieces show how Chinese and Egyptian cultures can touch people deeply, even without language."

Lang recalled his last performance in Egypt nearly a decade ago, when he played at Upper Egypt's Luxor Temple during the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of China-Egypt diplomatic relations. "It feels meaningful to return almost ten years later," he said, "and I truly hope that ties between our two countries will continue to grow closer."

During the show, Lang introduced young Egyptian-Hungarian violinist Amira Abouzahra, whom he invited to join him especially for the festival's opening night. Performing alongside the British Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Abouzahra led the ensemble in a vibrant interpretation that highlighted her rising international profile and added a distinctly Egyptian touch to the evening.

The evening reached its peak as Lang returned to the stage with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra under the baton of British conductor Ben Palmer, delivering a powerful performance that blended technical brilliance with sweeping orchestral warmth, turning the historic setting into a full symphonic experience.

As the final notes resonated under the night sky, the audience, a diverse blend of Egyptians, Chinese, and other international guests, erupted in enthusiastic applause. Cheers and admiration filled the open-air venue.

Egyptian actor Ahmed Magdy, the festival's ambassador, said seeing an artist of Lang's stature perform iconic Egyptian music was a powerful moment, adding that artistic encounters between Egypt and China carry immense potential.

"When two civilizations of this size, depth, and advancement come together at such an iconic site, the result is bound to be different and remarkable," he told Xinhua, expressing hope that this spirit of exchange extends not only to politics and economics but also to the arts.

Among the Egyptian audience, many expressed personal emotional connections to the pieces Lang performed, including Gharam Akmal, a young Egyptian woman who said the night exceeded her expectations.

"I honestly enjoyed Lang's performance so much. I was surprised when he started with Debussy's Clair de Lune -- it's one of my all-time favorites. I listen to it all the time," she said.

Held across eight selected evenings from Nov. 24 to Dec. 13, and themed "Cradle of Civilizations: Meeting Point of Arts and Cultures," the first edition of TPE takes place at two iconic venues: the open-air Pyramids Panorama overlooking the Giza pyramids and the Grand Theater at the City of Arts and Culture in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

This year's festival presents a wide spectrum of performances, from orchestral tributes and Arab-heritage concerts to gala evenings, international vocal showcases, and world-class ballet, bringing a rich array of global artistry to Egyptian audiences.

