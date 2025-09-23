Concert held during 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) Int'l Cultural Expo
Musicians perform at a concert, part of the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, in Dunhuang Grand Theatre in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Photos
