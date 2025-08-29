Concert marking victory of Chinese people against Japanese aggression held in London

Xinhua) 09:57, August 29, 2025

LONDON, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was held in London on Thursday.

The event, themed "Honour History for a Better Future," showcased 10 performances, attracting more than 300 attendees.

The concert was presented by Hunan Province Song and Dance Theatre and New Elements Music with guest performers from London City Orchestra and Camden Philharmonia Orchestra.

"Tonight, we will use music to remember that part of history, and honour those who laid down their lives for the cause of justice of humanity. We will use music to express our aspiration for world peace as well as resolute commitment to striving for a better shared future for mankind," Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang said at a reception before the concert.

Moved by a performance of the theme from the documentary "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru" -- which recounts the heroic humanitarian act of Chinese fishermen who bravely rescued British prisoners of war during World War II -- Anthony Jones, chairman of the Lisbon Maru Memorial Association, said the concert blended the shared emotions and memories of China and Britain during WWII, creating a powerful sense of connection between the two nations.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)