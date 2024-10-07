Chinese troupe presents Italian opera classic in Oman

This photo taken on Oct. 4, 2024 shows a scene during the "Chinese Night" concert at the Royal Opera House Muscat in Muscat, Oman. The National Center for the Performing Arts of China (NCPA) hosted a special "Chinese Night" concert here on Friday, offering local residents the chance to experience traditional Chinese melodies. (Photo by Khalid Al Busaidi/Xinhua)

MUSCAT, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- A top Chinese troupe concluded its performances of the Italian opera classic "Un Ballo in Maschera" on Saturday evening at the Royal Opera House Muscat in Oman.

Produced by the National Center for the Performing Arts of China (NCPA), the opera was staged on Thursday and Saturday, drawing an audience of approximately 2,000.

Additionally, on Friday, the center hosted a special "Chinese Night" concert, offering local residents the chance to experience traditional Chinese melodies.

Wang Ning, president of the NCPA, emphasized that these performances demonstrate the organization's commitment to promoting cultural exchanges and cooperation through opera and music.

Umberto Fanni, general manager of the Royal Opera House Muscat, highlighted the significance of the event, noting that it not only reflects the artistic collaboration between Oman and China but also acts as a bridge for unity among diverse cultures and regions through the arts.

"Un Ballo in Maschera," or "A Masked Ball" in English, is a three-act opera by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, which premiered in 1859.

Inaugurated in 2007, the NCPA is a state-level art institution situated in the heart of Beijing, featuring a distinctive shell-shaped structure. Recognized as one of the premier venues for fine art performances globally, the NCPA consistently delivers first-class productions in collaboration with renowned artists from around the world.

