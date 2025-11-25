China aviation: October int'l passenger, cargo volumes surge 20 pct

Xinhua) 16:45, November 25, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry recorded a year-on-year increase of over 20 percent in both international passenger and cargo traffic in October.

The country's monthly air cargo and mail throughput surpassed 900,000 tonnes for the first time in history, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China revealed on Tuesday.

In October, the total transport turnover of the industry reached 14.6 billion tonne-kilometers, up 10.8 percent year on year.

The volume of passenger transport hit 67.84 million, increasing 5.8 percent from the same period last year, and the volume of cargo and mail transport grew 13.4 percent to about 917,000 tonnes.

In the first 10 months, the industry's total transport turnover increased 10.3 percent year on year to 136.63 billion tonne-kilometers. Some 650 million passenger trips were made during the period, up 5.3 percent year on year, while cargo and mail transport volume rose 13.9 percent to 8.31 million tonnes.

