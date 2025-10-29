China sees over 50 billion cross-regional passenger trips in first three quarters

Xinhua) 14:18, October 29, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China reported 50.6 billion cross-regional passenger trips in the first nine months of 2025, up 3.1 percent year on year, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.

During this period, the country handled 43.25 billion tonnes of commercial freight, an increase of 3.89 percent from a year earlier. Port throughput reached 13.57 billion tonnes -- up 4.6 percent year on year.

Fixed-asset investment in the country's transport sector, meanwhile, totaled 2.6 trillion yuan (about 367 billion U.S. dollars) in the first nine months of 2025.

The ministry said the sector has maintained a stable performance, with new growth momentum gathering pace and its resilience further strengthened.

