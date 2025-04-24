Home>>
China reports steady passenger trip growth in Q1
(Xinhua) 13:43, April 24, 2025
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China saw a steady increase in passenger trips in the first quarter of this year amid continued economic recovery, official data showed Thursday.
The Ministry of Transport said a total of 17.39 billion inter-regional passenger trips were made across the country in the first three months, up 4 percent from a year ago.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's landmark trade corridor sees surge in goods transport
- Surge in passenger trips showcases China's robust transportation network
- Bullet train driver witnesses development of hometown's transportation infrastructure
- China's urban rail transit trips up 9.5 pct in 2024
- From motorcycles to C919 jets -- China's travel rush evolution
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.