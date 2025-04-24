China reports steady passenger trip growth in Q1

Xinhua) 13:43, April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China saw a steady increase in passenger trips in the first quarter of this year amid continued economic recovery, official data showed Thursday.

The Ministry of Transport said a total of 17.39 billion inter-regional passenger trips were made across the country in the first three months, up 4 percent from a year ago.

