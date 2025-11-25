China, France pledge to strengthen economic, financial cooperation
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng holds a video meeting with French Finance Minister Roland Lescure on Nov. 24, 2025. He, China's lead person in the China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, exchanged in-depth views on recent economic and financial cooperation between the two countries with Lescure, France's lead person in the dialogue, as well as issues of common concern. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday held a video meeting with French Finance Minister Roland Lescure. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on recent economic and financial cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of common concern.
He, China's lead person in the China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, said that China stands ready to work with France to deepen exchange and cooperation in the fields of the economy and finance, to promote continuous new achievements in China-France economic and trade cooperation, and to provide stability and positive energy for the world economy.
Lescure, France's lead person in the dialogue, said that France is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China in the economy, trade and investment in the fields of the economy and finance, and to promote greater progress in economic and trade relations between the two countries.
