Senior Chinese legislator meets French Senate delegation
Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation from the France-China Friendship Group of the French Senate led by Claude Raynal, the group's honorary president, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation from the France-China Friendship Group of the French Senate led by Claude Raynal, the group's honorary president, in Beijing on Friday.
Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, high-level exchanges between China and France have been frequent, and bilateral relations have developed steadily.
China is willing to work with France to deepen political mutual trust, respect each other's core interests and uphold multilateralism, Li said, noting that the two sides should enhance exchanges between legislative bodies, strengthen experience-sharing in legislation and other areas, and promote practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
Raynal said that the France-China Friendship Group of the French Senate is ready to make active contributions to advancing bilateral relations.
Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation from the France-China Friendship Group of the French Senate led by Claude Raynal, the group's honorary president, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of "Wind in Motion: Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue" series events in Beijing
- CPC delegation visits France, attends PCF L'Humanite festival
- Chinese Embassy in France holds ceremony for handover of historical Songhu Battle photos
- Chinese FM urges China, France to further enhance people-to-people exchanges
- Chinese, French legislative bodies pledge to strengthen ties
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.