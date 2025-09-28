Senior Chinese legislator meets French Senate delegation

Xinhua) 10:55, September 28, 2025

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation from the France-China Friendship Group of the French Senate led by Claude Raynal, the group's honorary president, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation from the France-China Friendship Group of the French Senate led by Claude Raynal, the group's honorary president, in Beijing on Friday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, high-level exchanges between China and France have been frequent, and bilateral relations have developed steadily.

China is willing to work with France to deepen political mutual trust, respect each other's core interests and uphold multilateralism, Li said, noting that the two sides should enhance exchanges between legislative bodies, strengthen experience-sharing in legislation and other areas, and promote practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Raynal said that the France-China Friendship Group of the French Senate is ready to make active contributions to advancing bilateral relations.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with a delegation from the France-China Friendship Group of the French Senate led by Claude Raynal, the group's honorary president, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)