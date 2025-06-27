Chinese, French legislative bodies pledge to strengthen ties

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji and Yael Braun-Pivet, speaker of the French National Assembly, co-chaired a meeting in Beijing on Thursday, pledging to strengthen ties.

China is willing to enhance all-round exchanges and cooperation with France, Zhao said in a keynote address at the 12th meeting of the exchange mechanism between the legislative bodies of China and France.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said both sides should deepen cooperation in traditional fields, expand cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and green and low-carbon development, and properly resolve trade differences through consultation and dialogue.

He called on the two countries to deepen exchanges in culture, education and tourism and strengthen coordination in multilateral frameworks, adding that China believes France will abide by the one-China principle with concrete actions.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, China hopes for continuously improving China-EU relations that inject more stability and positive energy into the world, he said.

This meeting marks the resumption of the exchange mechanism between the two legislative bodies after a five-year hiatus, and is of great significance for deepening the cooperation between the two sides, Zhao said.

Zhao said China's NPC is willing to work with the French parliament to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and provide legal support for practical cooperation between the two countries, adding that the NPC is ready to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the European Parliament.

In the face of grave international situation, it is of vital importance for France and China, supporters of multilateralism, to enhance communication and solidarity, Braun-Pivet said.

The French side hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese side in trade and investment, artificial intelligence, climate change, culture and education, and jointly address global challenges, Braun-Pivet said.

She said the French National Assembly is willing to deepen dialogue with the NPC of China to inject new vitality into the development of France-China relations.

