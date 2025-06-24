Speaker of French National Assembly to visit China

Xinhua) 09:45, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, Yael Braun-Pivet, speaker of the French National Assembly, will lead a delegation to visit China from June 25 to 28 and attend the 12th meeting of the exchange mechanism between the legislative bodies of China and France.

