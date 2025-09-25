Highlights of "Wind in Motion: Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue" series events in Beijing

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows a scene during the "Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue Salon" of the "Wind in Motion: Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue" series events held as part of the Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows a scene during the "Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue Salon" of the "Wind in Motion: Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue" series events held as part of the Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

French director Jean-Jacques Annaud (C) speaks during the "Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue Salon" of the "Wind in Motion: Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue" series events held as part of the Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

Juliette Binoche (2nd L, on stage) attends a discussion after the screening of "In-I In Motion," a film she has directed, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2025. The event is part of the "Wind in Motion: Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue" series events held as part of the ongoing Beijing Culture Forum. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

Juliette Binoche speaks after the screening of "In-I In Motion," a film she has directed, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2025. The event is part of the "Wind in Motion: Sino-French Audiovisual Dialogue" series events held as part of the ongoing Beijing Culture Forum. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

