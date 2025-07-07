Chinese FM urges China, France to further enhance people-to-people exchanges

Xinhua) 09:07, July 07, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the 7th meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, France, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

PARIS, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China and France should continuously deepen people-to-people exchanges, set a model for civilizational exchanges between China and Europe as well as across the world, and facilitate the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when co-chairing the 7th meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to France in May last year, charting the course for the next six decades of China-France ties, Wang said, noting that both sides agreed to enhance mutual understanding between their peoples and speed up people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Guided by the leaders' consensus, both countries have accelerated cooperation across a broad range of fields and achieved fruitful results over the past year, Wang said. Highlighting the success of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, he said that hundreds of events were held, and more than 6,000 French students traveled to China for exchanges and study.

He noted that the two sides also launched themed events on carbon neutrality, cultural relic preservation and restoration, health and medicine, among others, adding that these results demonstrate the vitality of China-France people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Amid evolving international situation intertwined with turmoil, the more frequently the conflicts occur, the greater the need is for the quiet nurturing power of people-to-people exchanges, and the more chaotic the world is, the more imperative it is to join hands to dispel confusion and chart the right course, said the Chinese minister.

As leading representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, both China and France boast long histories and brilliant cultures. Each shines in its own way, yet together they radiate even greater beauty, offering wisdom and inspiration for humanity's progress, Wang said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France was not merely a handshake between two independent countries, but a meeting of two great civilizations, he said, adding that the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges has vigorously advanced cultural exchanges between the two countries and significantly deepened mutual understanding between the two peoples.

He noted that this year marks the start of the next 60 years of China-France relations, and the mechanism itself is entering its second decade.

Guided by the consensus of two heads of state, both sides should carry forward the spirit of China-France diplomatic ties -- characterized by independence, mutual understanding, strategic vision and win-win cooperation -- continuously deepen people-to-people exchanges, set a model for civilizational exchanges between China and Europe as well as across the world, and facilitate the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Wang made four proposals in this regard.

Firstly, the two sides should strengthen youth exchanges. He proposed that the two sides should fully implement Xi's initiative of increasing the number of French students studying in China to over 10,000 within the next three years, and make full use of exchange programs concerning China-France young leaders, internships for 1,000 participants, scientific research partners, and outstanding young scientific researchers.

Secondly, the two sides should cultivate sub-national cooperation, he said, adding that the two sides should innovate forms of exchange and cooperation, reactivate sister-city links, continue the China-France round table of mayors, and resume the high-level forum on local government cooperation as soon as possible.

Thirdly, the two sides should facilitate the easier movement of people. China encourages more French people to visit the country and hopes France will further streamline visa procedures for Chinese citizens to create easier conditions for mutual people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Fourthly, the two sides should maintain an innovation-driven partnership, he said, urging the two sides to vigorously support the building of the China-France carbon neutrality center to advance their green and low-carbon development, hold the second Sino-French education development forum, and enhance multilateral coordination to help build an open, inclusive and beautiful world.

For his part, Barrot hailed the rich and fruitful people-to-people exchanges as a valuable asset that sustains robust bilateral relations and helps the two countries tackle global challenges together.

France will continue to uphold an open and forward-looking spirit, deepen cooperation with China in education, culture, research, youth, film, and sub-national engagement, so as to forge a close, high-quality and sustainable partnership, he said.

Representatives from both sides in the fields of education, culture, tourism, sports, science and technology, and health attended the meeting.

Following the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement of the 7th meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)