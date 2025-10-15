Diplomatic adviser to French president to visit China for bilateral strategic dialogue

Xinhua) 09:06, October 15, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French President, will be in China on Oct. 15 and 16 for a new round of China-France Strategic Dialogue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

He will hold this dialogue with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

