Tourists visit Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, NW China
Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Nov. 23, 2025. Covered in a blanket of snow, the well-known tourist attractions in Dunhuang presented a stunning winter landscape. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Photos
