In pics: preview of Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in Shanghai
A guest visits the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A guest takes photos of a Dunhuang mural during the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Guests visit the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Guests visit the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A guest visits the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Immersive drama "Encore Dunhuang" staged in NW China
- Global mayors discuss balancing heritage preservation, modernity in China's Dunhuang
- Global mayors discuss cultural governance in NW China's Dunhuang
- China's Dunhuang transforms unused buildings into new cultural landmarks
- Int'l guests visit cultural landmarks in Dunhuang, China's Gansu
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.