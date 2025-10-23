In pics: preview of Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:00, October 23, 2025

A guest visits the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A guest takes photos of a Dunhuang mural during the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Guests visit the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Guests visit the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A guest visits the preview of the Dunhuang Culture and Art Public Benefit Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. The exhibition will kick off here on Oct. 23, and will last until March 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

