Global mayors discuss balancing heritage preservation, modernity in China's Dunhuang

LANZHOU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- How can cities protect their priceless cultural heritage while navigating the demands of modern development? This question has brought mayors, diplomats and scholars from 10 countries to the ancient Silk Road hub of Dunhuang in northwest China's Gansu Province for thought-provoking discussions.

The Global Mayors Dialogue in Dunhuang was themed "A Symphony of Civilizations, Resonance in Harmony," and served as a platform for cities around the world to share their experience in the governance of cultural cities.

Against the backdrop of rapid global urbanization, the participants emphasized that striking a balance between preserving history and fostering growth is a common, pressing challenge.

"Cities are carriers of civilization, engines of innovation, vital spaces for people to lead happy lives, and the most vibrant entities in civilizational dialogue," Yu Chenghui, a senior official of Gansu Province, said when he addressed at the event's opening ceremony on Monday.

He outlined how China has been integrating the strict protection of historical features into urban planning to achieve harmony between the old and the new.

He expressed his hope that the dialogue would help countries find new solutions to contemporary issues related to such areas as cultural urban governance, cultural heritage protection and sustainable development, and that it would encourage cooperation to address new global challenges.

The host city of Dunhuang -- a living museum that is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites -- serves as a prime case study of balance. Dunhuang Mayor Zhu Jianjun detailed how the city leverages its profound cultural heritage to drive holistic urban development, demonstrating that heritage can be a core asset for urban enhancement.

This model resonated deeply with international delegates. "Dunhuang demonstrates to the world how modern development can achieve harmony by respecting nature and preserving history," said Tigran Poghosyan, head of the Garni Community from Armenia, noting the importance of shared values and potential for cooperation.

The dialogue revealed striking similarities between distant cities. Burak Deste, representative of the mayor of Manisa in Türkiye, found common ground between Manisa and Dunhuang in terms of their populations and historical legacy.

"Dunhuang's existing practices and successful models are highly inspiring for us," he said, sharing his city's vision for its own heritage preservation and green development.

Beyond grand strategies, discussions also delved into innovative tactics for cultural revitalization. The widespread use of Dunhuang's Mogao Grottoes motifs on creative products like stamps and T-shirts caught the attention of Massimo Andreoli, representative of the mayor of Venice in Italy.

"This is a very intelligent way to promote the heritage, and at the same time to promote the intangible heritage, because you preserve also the artisans," Andreoli said, praising the city's "authentic" atmosphere, which he said is a rarity in an age of over-tourism. His visit culminated in the signature of a renewed memorandum of cooperation with Dunhuang, turning dialogue into actionable partnership.

The gathering's location highlighted that the ancient Silk Road's spirit of connection is more relevant than ever today. Hungarian Sinologist Steven H. Back reflected on this point: "The Silk Road was never only about trade; it was also a long caravan of ideas."

In Dunhuang, these mayors and thinkers gathered to ensure that this caravan of ideas continues to move forward, charting a course for cities through which history and progress not only coexist but thrive together.

