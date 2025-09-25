Home>>
Exploring Dunhuang night market with Oklahoma students: Finding shared stories across cultures
(People's Daily App) 15:04, September 25, 2025
During the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, students from Oklahoma State University joined a walk with People's Daily reporter Fan Liuyi through Dunhuang's bustling night market. From food to crafts, they sought out reminders of home and discovered that the similarities between Dunhuang and Oklahoma reach far beyond geography. As sister regions, Gansu and Oklahoma continue to deepen their ties, showing that connections between people are stronger than differences.
(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Fu Junjie, and intern Xu Xuanyu. Intern Sun Yuman also contributed to this video.)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dunhuang cultural expo seeks to revive the Silk Road spirit
- Understanding Chinese civilization with President Xi: I have been longing for Dunhuang
- From camel bells to melodies: Summer in Dunhuang offers magical experiences
- Dunhuang event highlights cross-Strait collaboration to promote Chinese heritage
- German sinologist amazed by splendid Dunhuang culture
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.