Exploring Dunhuang night market with Oklahoma students: Finding shared stories across cultures

(People's Daily App) 15:04, September 25, 2025

During the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, students from Oklahoma State University joined a walk with People's Daily reporter Fan Liuyi through Dunhuang's bustling night market. From food to crafts, they sought out reminders of home and discovered that the similarities between Dunhuang and Oklahoma reach far beyond geography. As sister regions, Gansu and Oklahoma continue to deepen their ties, showing that connections between people are stronger than differences.

(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Fu Junjie, and intern Xu Xuanyu. Intern Sun Yuman also contributed to this video.)

