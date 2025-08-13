Understanding Chinese civilization with President Xi: I have been longing for Dunhuang
Dunhuang, located in northwest China's Gansu Province, was once a vital hub of the ancient Silk Road. For over 2,000 years, it has remained rooted in traditional Chinese culture while embracing and integrating cultural achievements from other regions and ethnic groups, giving rise to the distinctive cultural legacy known as Dunhuang culture.
At the Meeting on Cultural Inheritance and Development in 2023, President Xi Jinping emphasized that Chinese civilization is distinguished by its inclusiveness. The cultural heritage of Dunhuang, exemplified by the grottoes and the ancient manuscripts from the Library Cave, reflects its openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and coexistence.
Chinese civilization was born on this land but has grown through constant exchange with others. In today's new era, China embraces the world with greater openness, sharing the vitality and richness of its civilization with all humanity.
(Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
Photos
Related Stories
- From camel bells to melodies: Summer in Dunhuang offers magical experiences
- Dunhuang event highlights cross-Strait collaboration to promote Chinese heritage
- German sinologist amazed by splendid Dunhuang culture
- Ancient Silk Road hub inspires global dialogue
- 4th Dialogue on Exchanges, Mutual Learning among Civilizations held in Dunhuang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.