Understanding Chinese civilization with President Xi: I have been longing for Dunhuang

People's Daily Online) 11:17, August 13, 2025

Dunhuang, located in northwest China's Gansu Province, was once a vital hub of the ancient Silk Road. For over 2,000 years, it has remained rooted in traditional Chinese culture while embracing and integrating cultural achievements from other regions and ethnic groups, giving rise to the distinctive cultural legacy known as Dunhuang culture.

At the Meeting on Cultural Inheritance and Development in 2023, President Xi Jinping emphasized that Chinese civilization is distinguished by its inclusiveness. The cultural heritage of Dunhuang, exemplified by the grottoes and the ancient manuscripts from the Library Cave, reflects its openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and coexistence.

Chinese civilization was born on this land but has grown through constant exchange with others. In today's new era, China embraces the world with greater openness, sharing the vitality and richness of its civilization with all humanity.

(Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)