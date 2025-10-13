China's Dunhuang transforms unused buildings into new cultural landmarks

Xinhua) 14:03, October 13, 2025

A tourist visits the Dunhuang Press in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025. In recent years, Dunhuang has advanced the development of immersive cultural and tourism experience projects. By renovating unused buildings, new cultural landmarks centered on Dunhuang culture have been created, including the Dunhuang Book Center, Dunhuang Press, and Dunhuang Unbounded art gallery. These cultural attractions combining cultural consumption, art exhibitions, interactive experiences, and social activities attract a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A tourist visits the Dunhuang Unbounded art gallery in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists visit the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

A tourist visits the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists visit the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists visit the Dunhuang Unbounded art gallery in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists try stamping at the Dunhuang Press in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists visit the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists visit the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists select cultural and creative products at the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

A tourist tries clay sculpture making at the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists visit the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists select cultural and creative products at the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tourists visit the Dunhuang Book Center in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2025.

