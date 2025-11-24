Top political advisor urges gathering strength to boost Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:57, November 24, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), visits Shenzhen municipal committee of the CPPCC in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. Wang made a fact-finding and research tour in Shenzhen and Huizhou, two cities located in southern China's Guangdong Province, from Nov. 21 to 23. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

SHENZHEN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has urged efforts to gather people's support, consensus, wisdom and strength to ensure that decisive progress is achieved toward the country's goal to basically realize socialist modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks during a fact-finding and research tour in Shenzhen and Huizhou, two cities located in southern China's Guangdong Province, from Nov. 21 to 23.

After he was briefed on the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, Wang underlined the need to build up more experiences that can be replicated and applied to other areas to further boost the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

While visiting a memorial museum dedicated to a CPC-led guerrilla force against Japanese aggression in Guangdong during World War II, Wang urged efforts to promote the great spirit forged in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and inspire the public to carry forward the revolutionary heritage and follow the Party and its guidance.

While visiting several other localities, he called for efforts to implement relevant measures and policies aimed at facilitating the growth of the private sector, to enhance cross-Strait economic and cultural exchange and cooperation, to foster rural industries with local features, and to boost law-based governance of religious affairs.

Wang also stressed that the CPPCC should prioritize the thorough study and implementation of the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee as a major political task, and serve the central tasks of the Party and the country with high-caliber deliberation and suggestions.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), visits a memorial museum dedicated to a CPC-led guerrilla force against Japanese aggression in Guangdong during World War II, in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2025. Wang made a fact-finding and research tour in Shenzhen and Huizhou, two cities located in southern China's Guangdong Province, from Nov. 21 to 23. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)