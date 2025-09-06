Chinese modernization offers valuable lessons for other countries: report

KUNMING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization, rooted in the country's national conditions and drawing on the outstanding achievements of human civilization, offers valuable lessons for other countries, especially those in the Global South, according to a think tank report issued on Saturday.

The report, titled "Answering the Questions of Our Time: The Global Significance and Practical Value of China's Public Intellectual Goods," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

According to the report, Chinese modernization has rewritten the paradigm of global modernization and created a new form of human advancement. It represents a significant leap beyond the theories and practices of Western-style modernization, shattering the myth that "modernization equals Westernization."

Chinese modernization enables late-developing countries to achieve internally-driven development. It emphasizes development paths rooted in each country's own national conditions, culture, and historical traditions, rather than simply copying external models, particularly those from the West, the report noted.

The concept of internally-driven development encourages countries to explore modernization paths tailored to their unique realities by leveraging their resource endowments, cultural traditions, and social structures, while innovating institutions and devising effective policies.

China's practice demonstrates that developing countries need not rely on a single external template; instead, by combining their internal momentum with the peaceful use of external resources, they can find their own paths forward. This approach offers a crucial example of a development path for countries in the Global South whose economies remain relatively underdeveloped.

Chinese modernization is firmly grounded in independence, emphasizing high-level self-reliance and strength in the economic and scientific fields. Through independent innovation, industrial upgrading, and institutional improvement, it reduces excessive dependence on external resources and secures strategic initiative in national development, according to the report.

China's experience shows that developing countries need not follow a path of dependence to achieve economic growth and can instead secure a proactive role in the global economy. This independent development path provides theoretical guidance for countries in the Global South seeking to break free from external economic constraints.

Chinese modernization is firmly people-centered: development is for the people, relies on the people, and delivers benefits to the people. This people-centered approach reflects China's deep understanding of the essence of modernization, which is not merely a tool for economic growth but a path to people's happiness and social fairness, the report noted.

While pursuing high-quality development and growing the "pie," China attaches equal importance to distributing the "pie" fairly, working to address employment, income distribution, education, healthcare, housing, elderly care, and childcare, and advancing the equalization of basic public services between urban and rural areas.

This path has reduced regional and social disparities, enhanced people's sense of fulfillment in economic, cultural, and educational life, and upheld long-term social stability and harmony through fair institutional design -- thus strengthening endogenous momentum for national development and social cohesion.

Chinese modernization is deeply rooted in the fine traditional culture of Chinese civilization, forming a path with distinctive characteristics. Unlike some countries that have abandoned their traditions during modernization, Chinese modernization insists on innovation through inheritance and inheritance through innovation, integrating ideas such as benevolence, people-centeredness, and harmony into modern governance, thereby forging a distinctive model of coordinated material and cultural-ethical progress, according to the report.

This culture-based path has not only strengthened national confidence and identity but also provided a new paradigm for modernization for the Global South. "With their diverse cultural traditions, Global South countries can draw upon and promote their own fine cultures, enriching modernization with unique values, avoiding cultural rupture and identity loss, and thereby maintaining cultural vitality and civilizational subjectivity during their modernization processes," the report said.

