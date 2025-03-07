Languages

China's diplomacy to further provide strong support for country's modernization: FM

(Xinhua) 11:18, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that China's diplomacy will continue to provide strong strategic support for the country's modernization efforts by creating a favorable external environment.

