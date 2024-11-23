China's top political advisor stresses united front in Chinese modernization

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, learns about the operation of the Hainan Free Trade Port at the Xinhai Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 20, 2024. Wang made an inspection tour in south China's Hainan Province from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

HAIKOU, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has stressed the importance of building a broad united front to rally support from all groups in deepening reform and promoting Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during an inspection tour in the southern island province of Hainan from Wednesday to Friday.

During the tour, Wang visited schools, universities and enterprises invested by Taiwan compatriots, where he spoke with teachers and students from Taiwan and learned about the investment and entrepreneurship of Taiwan compatriots. He also learned about the operation of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Wang urged measures to better meet the demands of Taiwan compatriots regarding study, employment, and business operations in Hainan, thus promoting integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

As of the end of 2023, Hainan had approved the establishment of more than 2,500 enterprises invested by Taiwan compatriots. In November 2023, the province announced a series of measures to encourage Taiwan compatriots to make investments or start businesses in the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits residents of the Li ethnic group at Bohou Village of Jiyang District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. Wang made an inspection tour in south China's Hainan Province from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

