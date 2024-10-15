Understand China | Decoding Chinese modernization of harmony between humanity and nature

October 15, 2024

"To understand China, the key lies in understanding Chinese modernization."

The "Understand China" program produced by People's Daily Online interprets a real, multidimensional and comprehensive China through in-depth dialogues between both Chinese and foreign scholars.

Chinese modernization is the path to modernization for over 1.4 billion people. Achieving harmony between humanity and nature is a distinct feature of Chinese modernization.

In this episode of "Understand China", Wang Yuanfeng, a professor and commentary writer from Beijing Jiaotong University, and Patrick Nijs, former Belgian ambassador to China, discussed the differences and commonalities on the concept of ecological development in China and the West, and the implications of Chinese modernization of harmony between humanity and nature.

Nijs pointed out that the West should not be obsessed with its leadership in all respects, and it should work with the emerging powers in order to shape global balance. Speaking highly of the concept of ecological civilization proposed by China, he thinks that China put ecological development high on agenda, and the key concept is very inspiring.

Wang stressed that after putting forward "ecological civilization construction", China has unveiled a series of measures to balance environmental protection and economic development. He believes that Chinese modernization is the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature, which is able to provide reference for countries around the world, and contribute to the global ecological development.

Nijs said the Chinese governance model is a moving model, and global forces should strengthen cooperation and learn from each other for mutual benefit.

