Xi's article on supporting Chinese modernization with high-quality population development to be published

Xinhua) 20:41, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on supporting Chinese modernization with high-quality population development will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 22nd issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article stresses that population development is a vital issue bearing on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China's population has generally shifted from expansion to decline, the article reads, noting that the dominant trends in China's population development include a declining birth rate, population aging, and regional disparities in population changes.

The new population development situation must be fully understood and correctly viewed, the article says.

Efforts must be made to improve the strategy for population development in the new era, improve the overall quality of the population, and maintain an appropriate birth rate and population size, it reads.

The article outlines several key tasks to support Chinese modernization with high-quality population development, including deepening the reform and innovation of education and health services, establishing and refining supportive policies around childbirth, strengthening the development and utilization of human resources, and implementing a national strategy to address population aging.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)