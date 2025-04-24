Top political advisor stresses role of united front in advancing Chinese modernization

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends and addresses a seminar on the Party's work related to the united front in the new era in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday called for giving full play to the united front in rallying the people's support and pooling their strength, thus better serving the advancement of Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while addressing a seminar on the Party's work related to the united front in the new era.

Lauding the historic achievements made since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Wang said that united front work faces new situations and development on the new journey ahead.

He called for upholding the Party's overall leadership over united front work, especially the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and urged efforts to consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front.

Calling for building a broad united front and implementing the system of responsibility for united front work, Wang stressed enhancing efficiency across all areas of work.

Wang also emphasized the need to carry out the education campaign to implement the Party's "eight-point decision" on improving work conduct, in order to cultivate a team of high-caliber and professional officials of united front work.

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the seminar.

