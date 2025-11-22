Exhibition held at Palace Museum highlights artworks created by disabled artists

Xinhua) 11:11, November 22, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows a homespun Hanfu at an exhibition held at the Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. Featuring artworks created by disabled artists from Shanghai, the exhibition kicked off here on Friday. Under the guidance of inheritors of intangible cultural heritages, these artists infused their love for life and reverence for culture into their works. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A disabled artist (R) demonstrates leather carving skills during an exhibition held at the Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2025.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows bamboo weaving artworks at an exhibition

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows batik artworks at an exhibition

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows a jade sculpture at an exhibition

Representatives of disabled artists pose for a group photo during an exhibition held at the Sensory Experience Gallery of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2025.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows a phoenix coronet at an exhibition

