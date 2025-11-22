China launches new communication technology test satellite

Xinhua) 10:12, November 22, 2025

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-21 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The Shiyan-21 satellite was launched at 6:55 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Yinjie/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in its southwest Sichuan Province on Friday.

The Shiyan-21 satellite was launched at 6:55 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used for satellite communication, radio and television, data transmission and other services -- as well as for conducting related technical tests and verifications.

This was the 609th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-21 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The Shiyan-21 satellite was launched at 6:55 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Yinjie/Xinhua)

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-21 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The Shiyan-21 satellite was launched at 6:55 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Li Zhiyong/Xinhua)

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-21 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The Shiyan-21 satellite was launched at 6:55 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Li Zhiyong/Xinhua)

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-21 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The Shiyan-21 satellite was launched at 6:55 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Li Zhiyong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)