Chinese scientist devotes 63 years to communication technology development

Xinhua) 09:30, May 31, 2025

This file photo taken in 2020 shows Liu Jiaxing posing for a photo during his visit to the Jiamusi Deep Space Station in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua)

CHENGDU, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jiaxing, born in southwest China's Chongqing in 1940, is still in active service at a research institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation. He has devoted himself to the field of radar, communication as well as space telemetry and control technology for 63 years.

Liu was assigned to a team on the development of telemetry devices to gauge the explosion power of China's first atomic bomb in 1963, shortly after his graduation from college. The next few decades saw him involved in the research of fire control radar for the country's home-made fighter jet, and the telemetry, control and command systems for the country's synchronous communication satellite, the manned space expeditions, the Chang'e lunar missions, and the Mars exploration missions.

"Over the years, the communication distance of the devices I've worked on has expanded from dozens of kilometers to 400 million kilometers," said Liu, "I feel lucky to be part of these accomplishments, and I am confident that our course is looking at a much rosier future with further innovation and development."

This file photo taken in 1962 shows Liu Jiaxing's portrait at the beginning of his career. (Xinhua)

Liu Jiaxing reads files at a research institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Liu Jiaxing (3rd L) has a discussion with his colleagues at a research institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Liu Jiaxing (C) chats with young researchers at a research institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Liu Jiaxing (C) chats with young researchers at a research institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This file photo taken in the 1990s shows Liu Jiaxing posing for a photo during his assignment on the telemetry and control equipment for China's space tracking ship Yuanwang. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)