27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo opens

Xinhua) 16:55, May 08, 2025

Robots demonstrate football skills during the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. The expo opened here on Thursday and will last until May 11. Boasting an exhibition area of about 50,000 square meters, the event has attracted more than 800 exhibitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Robots wave to audiences during the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors experience simulated automatic driving of Fuxing bullet train during the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Industrial robots are displayed during the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People watch a robot demonstrating traditional Chinese medicine therapy during the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

An exhibitor introduces a humanoid robot during the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People watch high-speed railway train models during the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A smart robot for orthopedic surgery is seen during the 27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

